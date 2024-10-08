Nation

Haryana assembly election results: Vinesh Phogat trails in Julana

Her BJP rival Yogesh Bairagi is leading with more 1,030 than votes, according to the Election Commission's early trends.
Wrestler and Congress candidate, Vinesh Phogat is trailing from Haryana's Julana Assembly seat.

The counting of votes for Haryana and Jammu& Kashmir assembly polls began at 8 am amid tight security arrangements.

The elections in Haryana are the first major direct contest between the BJP and the Congress following the Lok Sabha polls, and the result here would be used by the winner to build a narrative in their favour in other states where polls due over the next few months.

The key parties in the fray are the BJP, the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, INLD-BSP and JJP-Azad Samaj Party.However, most seats are likely to see a direct fight between the BJP and the Congress.

Exit polls predicted a clear majority for the Congress in Haryana.

