Two Uttar Pradesh hospital employees booked for plotting to vitiate doctor's food with TB patient’s sputum

LUCKNOW: A conspiracy to mix sputum samples of a critical Tuberculosis (TB) patient in the food and beverages meant for the Deputy CMO of Baghpat District Hospital by two employees came to light on Tuesday.

Both the employees working on contract – TB-HIV coordinator Jabbar Khan, 32, and lab technician Mushir Khan, 28, –were booked by the district police on the basis of a complaint lodged by Deputy CMO Dr Yashveer Singh.

While both the employees are absconding since their plot got exposed, the district police have invoked Sections 105 (culpable homicide that is not considered murder), 62 (attempt to commit serious offences that are punishable by imprisonment) and 61(2) (party to a criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against them.

As per the police sources, both Jabbar Khan and Musheer Khan had got in touch with a Class IV employee Tinku, who was working as an attendant at the house of the deputy CMO, and tried to convince him to mix the sputum samples of a critically infected TB patient and some poisonous chemicals in the food bought for the deputy CMO and his family.

However, the house help shared the audio recording of the call of both employees with the deputy CMO exposing their nefarious designs. Dr Yashveer Singh, who also holds the charge of Baghpat district TB officer, had reportedly asked Tinku to buy food for him and his family, the police said.

Meanwhile, Baghpat Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Tirath Lal ordered a departmental inquiry into the incident and also got the lab, where the samples are kept, sealed.

According to the police, Dr Singh handed over the audio recording of the call to them where Khan could be heard asking Tinku to mix the sample taken from a patient suspected to be infected with the harmful multidrug-resistant (MDR) variant of tuberculosis, in the food meant for Deputy CMO.

Dr Yashveer Singh said in the police complaint that Tinku had handed him over the recording of the call with Jabbar and Musheer claiming that his (Tniku’s) conscience did not allow him to mix the sample of TB patient in the food. “I have informed CMO Dr Tirath Lal and later lodged a complaint,” claimed Singh in the FIR. “This sample can be dangerous if mixed with food of any person because it contains very harmful TB bacteria which is bound to affect a normal person,” said CMO Dr Lal.

The CMO also added that the audio recording came to his notice on Tuesday. Musheer had been a contractual employee in the district hospital since 2004 and Jabbar joined in 2017. He said that the proceedings for the termination of both the accused were underway considering the gravity of the offence. Baghpat superintendent of police Arpit Vijayvargiya said that strict action would be taken against both the accused considering the seriousness of the offence.