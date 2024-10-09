MVA will weaken Maharashtra, so like Harayana, it should be rejected in state polls: PM Modi

PM Modi spoke about the results of the assembly elections of Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir and how the voters of Haryana had clearly revealed the mood of the people of the country.

Modi cautioned against those who play divisive politics and mislead the voters for personal gains. He also pointed out attempts to induce fear among Muslims in India and convert them into vote banks and also expressed disdain towards those indulging in casteism in Hinduism for their benefit.

He warned against those trying to break Hindu society in India for political gains. “I am confident that the people of Maharashtra would reject efforts to break the society,” he added. Modi called Congress "irresponsible" and a "factory to spread hatred."

“The entire ecosystem of Congress was misleading the public in Haryana. They tried to spread lies among Dalits. The Dalits realised that Congress would snatch away reservations from them and distribute them to their vote bank,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister alleged that Congress attempted to stoke discontent among the youth and farmers, but the BJP’s track record on development reassured voters. “The people of Haryana have shown they will not fall for the hateful conspiracies of Congress and their urban naxal allies,” he added.