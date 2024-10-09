MVA will weaken Maharashtra, so like Harayana, it should be rejected in state polls: PM Modi

MUMBAI: A day after the BJP’s victory in Haryana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday virtually inaugurated the infrastructure and development projects and made a scathing attack against the opposition's front Maha Vikas Aghadi.
He said MVA will weaken Maharashtra, people should not allow it to happen and in upcoming state assembly elections, like Haryana, it should be rejected.
PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the upgradation of Dr BR Ambedkar International Airport, Nagpur project worth Rs 7000 crore and Rs 645 crore worth of New Integrated Terminal Building at Shirdi airport. He also launched the operation of ten new medical colleges in Maharashtra.
PM Narendra Modi said, “Never in the history of Maharashtra has development taken place at such a fast pace, on such a large scale, in different sectors. Marathi has been recognised as a classical language. When a language gets its due respect, it's not just the words but the entire generation gets a voice. The dream of crores of Marathi brethren was fulfilled with this”.
PM Modi spoke about the results of the assembly elections of Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir and how the voters of Haryana had clearly revealed the mood of the people of the country.
Modi cautioned against those who play divisive politics and mislead the voters for personal gains. He also pointed out attempts to induce fear among Muslims in India and convert them into vote banks and also expressed disdain towards those indulging in casteism in Hinduism for their benefit.
He warned against those trying to break Hindu society in India for political gains. “I am confident that the people of Maharashtra would reject efforts to break the society,” he added. Modi called Congress "irresponsible" and a "factory to spread hatred."
“The entire ecosystem of Congress was misleading the public in Haryana. They tried to spread lies among Dalits. The Dalits realised that Congress would snatch away reservations from them and distribute them to their vote bank,” Modi said.
The Prime Minister alleged that Congress attempted to stoke discontent among the youth and farmers, but the BJP’s track record on development reassured voters. “The people of Haryana have shown they will not fall for the hateful conspiracies of Congress and their urban naxal allies,” he added.