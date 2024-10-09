Shah vouches BJP's unwavering commitment towards Haryana's development

NEW DELHI: Soon after BJP snatched victory from the jaws of defeat in Haryana, Union Home Minister Amit Shah attributed the party's electoral success to the leadership quality of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shah shared multiple messages on platform X vouching BJP's "unwavering commitment" towards the development of Haryana.

Shah said that BJP's resounding victory for the third consecutive time in Haryana proves the unshakable faith the farmers, the poor, the backward class people, soldiers and youth have in the double-engine government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi .

For making the victory possible, Shah congratulated all the BJP Karyakartas in Haryana, BJP National President JP Nadda, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and State BJP President Mohan Lal Badoli.

Amit Shah said that the people of of "Veerbhoomi," Haryana have decisively rejected the Congress' attempts to divide the citizens on the basis of caste and region.

"Instead, they have embraced the BJP's 10-year track record of development and welfare for the poor. Haryana, a land of farmers and soldiers, has sent a strong message to those who go abroad and insult the nation", he said.

In the Lok Sabha elections and the recent Haryana elections, the people have completely rejected the Congress, Shah said adding, that the grand old party resorts to false and empty promises to garner votes. The people have made it clear that they stand with the BJP which is capable of delivering results on the ground.

Shah also expressed gratitude to the people of Jammu and Kashmir who have voted for the BJP and expressed joy over the peaceful and fair conduct of the elections.