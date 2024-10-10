MHA designates Hizb-Ut-Tahrir as terrorist organization under UAPA

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday issued a notification designating ISIS-inspired outfit Hizb-Ut-Tahrir (HuT) as a terrorist outfit under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act- UAPA. With this HuT has become the 45th terror outfit, which has been included in the first schedule of the UAPA.

In the notification, the MHA has accused HuT and all its affiliates/frontal organisations of indulging in activities aimed at establishing an Islamic state and caliphate globally including in India by overthrowing democratically elected governments through ‘jihad’ and terrorist activities by involving citizens of the country, “which is a grave threat to the democratic set-up and internal security of the country”.

“Hizb-Ut-Tahrir is involved in radicalisation and motivating gullible youth to join terrorist organisations, such as ISIS (which is listed as a terrorist organization under the first schedule to the said Act at serial number 38) and raising funds for terror activities,” the notification read.

It went on to add: “The Central government believes that ‘Hizb-Ut-Tahrir’ is involved in terrorism and has participated in various acts of terrorism in India.”