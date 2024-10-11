Jharkhand may see entry of another tribal woman, Meera Munda, into active politics

RANCHI: Amid the ongoing preparations for the upcoming Assembly polls, Jharkhand may see another tribal woman in active politics. Former Union Minister Ajun Munda is reluctant to contest Assembly polls this time and wants his wife Meera Munda to replace him on his traditional seat, Kharsawan, where she has been quite active politically from quite some time.

According to the people close to Arjun Munda, he has conveyed his feelings to the party leadership giving his wife’s name as an alternative.

“Instead of fielding him in these Assembly polls, Arjun Munda Ji wants the party to give a chance to his wife Meera Munda and he wants to stay away from Assembly elections and bat for his wife, said one of his close aide requesting anonymity. The final decision, however, has to be taken by the party leadership, he added.

He further added that Meera Munda may also be fielded from the Khijri Assembly seat in Ranchi, instead of her traditional seat Kharsawan, a BJP stronghold from where the party has registered its victory several times. However, in the 2019 Assembly polls, Congress managed to win the seat.