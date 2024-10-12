Senior NCP leader Baba Siddique shot dead in Mumbai

Former Maharashtra minister and senior NCP leader Baba Siddique was shot dead in Mumbai on Saturday evening. Siddique, who was attacked by three unidentified assailants, was fired upon with three to four rounds at the office of his son, MLA Zeeshan Siddique, in Bandra. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Siddique, a three-time MLA from Bandra West, was with the Congress for 48 years before leaving the party in February to join the NCP led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. His son, Zeeshan Siddique, was expelled from Congress in August.

The shooting is believed to be linked to a controversy over slum redevelopment projects in Bandra, a constituency primarily occupied by slum dwellers. The area has been undergoing redevelopment, and tensions have reportedly risen over the project. The assailants fired at Siddique, hitting him in the chest. Authorities are investigating the motive behind the attack.