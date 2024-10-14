India reaffirms its role as ‘pharmacy of the world’: Union Health Minister JP Nadda

“This spirit of international solidarity is at the heart of India’s approach to global health. We believe that our progress is inseparable from the progress of the world, and as such, we remain committed to contributing to global health security and sustainability,” he said.

He also said that more than 95% of regulatory processes currently have been digitised at CDSCO, bringing transparency and increasing trust among stakeholders.

“The ICDRA platform provides a space to share knowledge, foster partnerships, and develop regulatory frameworks that ensure the safety, efficacy, and quality of medical products worldwide.”

Highlighting the achievements of CDSCO, Nadda said that “it has developed robust systems for approving safe and efficacious drugs and medical devices in the country and for export to more than 200 countries in the world.”

Availability of quality medicine at affordable price is at the core, he said, and added that eight drug testing labs are operational currently while two more are in the pipeline.

Eight mini-testing labs are operational at different ports for quick testing and release of drugs and raw materials being imported. In addition, he said, 38 State Drug Regulator’s Testing Labs are operational. “Altogether, more than a hundred thousand samples are being tested every year under regulatory surveillance mechanisms.”

“Considering the importance of medical devices in health care delivery, the Medical Device industry in India is also being regulated. Drugs Rules have been amended to make Good Manufacturing Practice Guidelines more comprehensive and at par with the WHO-GMP guidelines,” the minister said.

He said in order to make the drug supply chain robust, it has been made mandatory to provide a Bar Code or Quick Response Code (QR Code) on top 300 brands of drug products. Similarly, QR Code is mandatory on all API packs, either being imported or manufactured in India.

“We believe in 3 Ss i.e. “Skill, Speed and Scale” and by focusing on these three aspects, we have been able to meet the increasing demand for pharma products while adhering to global quality standards without any compromise. We are prepared to address pressing challenges, from antimicrobial resistance to ensuring equitable access to life-saving treatments. We are not just participants in this dialogue; we are partners in building a healthier, safer and more resilient world,” he said.