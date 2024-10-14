Indian Army contracts civilian helicopters for logistics support in border areas

NEW DELHI: In a pioneering move aimed at bolstering logistics support to remote forward posts, the Indian Army has entered into a first-of-its-kind contract with civil aviation service providers.
The contract involves using civil aviation helicopters, public (Pawan Hans) and private, instead of the Indian Army's own aviation or Indian Air Force assets.
As per the Army Sources, this contract is focused on providing helicopter support to the Army's winter cut-off posts along the Northern and Western borders.
"The contract, executed for a period of one year, will ensure that 16 remote posts in the Jammu region are sustained throughout the year, while another 28 posts in Kashmir and Ladakh will benefit from this support for 150 days next year," said the sources.
"This shift is not just about reducing costs; it is a strategic move to preserve the service life of military helicopters for more critical roles in combat or emergency scenarios. By leveraging civil aviation for routine logistics tasks, the Army ensures that its combat aviation fleet remains ready for more mission-critical operations"
The helicopters, provided under the contract, will operate from seven mounting bases in Ladakh, two in Kashmir, and one in the Jammu region, covering a total of 44 posts. This step is seen as a decisive shift in how the Indian Army maintains its critical positions in high-altitude regions during the harsh winter months when these areas are otherwise inaccessible due to snow.
The step is seen as an example of civil-military fusion and leveraging the PM Gati Shakti initiative launched in October 2021 for providing multimodal connectivity infrastructure to various economic zones. The mounting bases have come up under the Border Area Development and PM Gati Shakti's infrastructural development push, which focuses on building an integrated and efficient logistics network across India's borders.
The contract's terms specify that the civil aviation service provider will manage the entire load-carrying effort required to sustain these winter cut-off posts.
"The helicopters will ferry food, fuel, medical supplies, and other essential items, ensuring that these high-altitude positions remain fully operational and well-supplied during winter," they said.
Adding to the list of benefits, this Indian Army's initiative "will also validate the use of civil aviation infrastructure in case of wartime contingencies, ensuring that these assets and facilities can be repurposed for military needs if required". The success of this contract is not limited to logistics, sources added, "it has far-reaching implications for the development of these remote areas. The use of civil aviation in border regions opens up new opportunities for tourism and local economic development, which were previously unthinkable due to the lack of infrastructure."
Talking about the future plans, while this contract currently covers the Northern Command, "plans are already in motion to expand the model to other strategic regions, including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and the Northeast."
This will bring the same logistical efficiency and developmental potential to these high-altitude regions, which remain critical to India's national security framework. Furthermore, this initiative has the potential to unlock the region's tourism prospects.
Civil helicopters operating in these remote areas could provide the necessary infrastructure and accessibility for tourists to explore India's breathtaking but challenging frontier regions. This aligns with the government's long-term vision of encouraging tourism as a driver for economic growth, particularly in underdeveloped areas.
The potential ripple effects include improved local infrastructure, job creation, and enhanced connectivity. This initiative is a shining example of how national infrastructure programs like PM Gati Shakti and Border Area Development are being integrated into military logistics, contributing to both national security and the socioeconomic development of the nation's frontier regions.
The sources summarised the overall benefits of the initiative saying, "The Indian Army's move to partner with civil aviation is more than just a logistical convenience; it's a strategic advancement that preserves military assets, reduces costs, boosts development, and opens up the possibilities of further economic growth and tourism in India's remotest regions."