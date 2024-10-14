Indian Army contracts civilian helicopters for logistics support in border areas

NEW DELHI: In a pioneering move aimed at bolstering logistics support to remote forward posts, the Indian Army has entered into a first-of-its-kind contract with civil aviation service providers.

The contract involves using civil aviation helicopters, public (Pawan Hans) and private, instead of the Indian Army's own aviation or Indian Air Force assets.

As per the Army Sources, this contract is focused on providing helicopter support to the Army's winter cut-off posts along the Northern and Western borders.

"The contract, executed for a period of one year, will ensure that 16 remote posts in the Jammu region are sustained throughout the year, while another 28 posts in Kashmir and Ladakh will benefit from this support for 150 days next year," said the sources.

"This shift is not just about reducing costs; it is a strategic move to preserve the service life of military helicopters for more critical roles in combat or emergency scenarios. By leveraging civil aviation for routine logistics tasks, the Army ensures that its combat aviation fleet remains ready for more mission-critical operations"

The helicopters, provided under the contract, will operate from seven mounting bases in Ladakh, two in Kashmir, and one in the Jammu region, covering a total of 44 posts. This step is seen as a decisive shift in how the Indian Army maintains its critical positions in high-altitude regions during the harsh winter months when these areas are otherwise inaccessible due to snow.