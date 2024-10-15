Ahmedabad Diary | Poll in-charges in J&K, Haryana at receiving end

After below par performance of the Congress in Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir assembly elections, two senior Gujarat Congress leaders—former Union minister Bharat Singh Solanki and strategist Deepak Babaria — were at the receiving end. Babaria, who has been with the central Congress team for 13 years, was appointed the party’s in-charge for Haryana, and Solanki was tasked with managing J&K polls. Their reputation was at stake but they failed to deliver. Babaria struggled to resolve party’s conflicts. Despite public anger over farmers’ grievances and wrestlers issue, the Congress failed to capitalise on them.

Leadership change likely In BJP after Maha polls

Following the BJP’s sweeping victory in the Haryana assembly elections, there is growing talk within the Gujarat ruling party about an imminent leadership overhaul in the state. Sources aware of the matter suggest that after the key Maharashtra assembly polls are over, Gujarat BJP could see a new state president. Current Gujarat BJP chief CR Patil, who also serves as Union Jal Shakti Minister, may relinquish one of his roles to streamline responsibilities. After he was inducted into the Union cabinet, Patil had expressed his desire to be relieved of the party post.

Buzz over Hindutva leader’s RSS reunion

A political buzz is doing the rounds in Gujarat political circles as a prominent Hindutva face, earlier linked with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and BJP, reportedly met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Nagpur around Dussehra. This Gujarat leader had been sidelined by the BJP after multiple public clashes with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He launched his own Hindutva-centric party in Gujarat, though it failed to gain significant traction. Now, speculation is rife that the Sangh has reached out to him, with sources suggesting a possible reunion in the coming days. The leader may dissolve his Hindutva party and rejoin the Sangh’s fold.

Dilip Singh Kshatriya

Our correspondent in Gujarat

dilipsingh@newindianexpress.com