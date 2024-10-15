Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw launches Kisan special train ‘Shetkari Samridhi’

NEW DELHI: Hours before the announcement of the Maharashtra legislative assembly election dates, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday launched the ‘Shetkari Samridhi’ Kisan special train, connecting Devlali in Maharashtra to Danapur in Bihar.

The launch, conducted via video conferencing, aims to support farmers by enabling them to transport their agricultural products efficiently and affordably. The train will stop at key stations like Nasik, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusawal, Itrasi, Jabalpur, and Satna, ensuring timely market access for farmers. Notably, the freight cost is set at less than 28 paisa per kilogram over the 1,515 km route, making it economical for transporting perishable goods.

Vaishnaw emphasised that this initiative is a pilot project, with plans for more farmer-friendly trains if successful. Highlighting railway development in Maharashtra, he noted that annual funding has surged from Rs 1,171 crore before 2014 to Rs 15,940 crore now, with 41 projects approved for new railway lines spanning 5,870 km and an investment of Rs 81,000 crore.

Additionally, 132 railway stations are being developed as Amrit Stations, and construction of 318 flyovers and road under bridges is underway in Maharashtra.

Vaishnaw also mentioned that 11 Vande Bharat trains have been approved for various routes from Mumbai, with six currently operational. He provided updates on the bullet train project, detailing progress on pier foundations and girder casting along the 350 km route from Mumbai to Ahmedabad, including a 7 km underwater tunnel, showcasing the modernisation efforts of Indian Railways.