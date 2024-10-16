CEC Rajiv Kumar's chopper makes emergency landing in Uttarakhand's Munsyari

DEHRADUN: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar's helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing in Munsyari, Uttarakhand, due to inclement weather, according to the District Disaster Management Office.

The incident occurred in the Kumaon region, where the chopper was diverted due to unfavourable weather conditions.

According to officials from the Disaster Management Department Pithoragarh, the chopper was en route to Milam in Munsyari from Dehradun when adverse weather conditions necessitated the unscheduled landing.