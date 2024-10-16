CEC Rajiv Kumar's chopper makes emergency landing in Uttarakhand's Munsyari

DEHRADUN: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar's helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing in Munsyari, Uttarakhand, due to inclement weather, according to the District Disaster Management Office.
The incident occurred in the Kumaon region, where the chopper was diverted due to unfavourable weather conditions.
According to officials from the Disaster Management Department Pithoragarh, the chopper was en route to Milam in Munsyari from Dehradun when adverse weather conditions necessitated the unscheduled landing.
The Chief Election Commissioner Kumar and Dr Jogdande were on their way to Milam for an official visit when the incident occurred. Fortunately, no injuries or damage were reported.
"We were informed by the pilot that due to deteriorating weather conditions in the Milam area, it was impossible to fly further," a Disaster Management Office spokesperson said. "Therefore, the helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing at Ralm, short of its destination."
Bhupendra Mehar, District Disaster Management Officer, told TNIE, "The helicopter landed safely in a field, and both officials are safe."
The incident highlights the challenges of air travel in Uttarakhand's mountainous terrain, particularly during adverse weather conditions.