Both Uddhav, MVA in excellent health; opposition seat-sharing talks will conclude in two days: Chennithala

MUMBAI: Amid an impasse over seat-sharing for the assembly polls among the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies, Congress in-charge for Maharashtra Ramesh Chennithala on Saturday met Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray to iron out the differences.

The health of both Thackeray, who was recently hospitalised for a check-up, and the Congress-NCP (SP)-Sena (UBT) alliance was excellent, he told reporters after meeting the Sena (UBT) chief at the latter's residence 'Matoshree' here.

The Opposition alliance's seat-sharing talks will conclude in "one or two days", he said after meeting the allies and state Congress leaders.

There were no differences between state Congress chief Nana Patole and Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, Chennithala said, adding, "leaders of all three alliance parties are discussing the seat adjustments together. The health of Uddhav Thackeray and the MVA is excellent."