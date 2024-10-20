Assam launches third edition of land rights scheme

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday launched the third and final phase of the Mission Basundhara scheme, a flagship programme aimed at granting land rights to the indigenous people of the state.

At an official function, Sarma stated, “Through conferring land pattas to the indigenous communities, the BJP-led government is strengthening its resolve to protect 'Jati-Mati-Bheti' (community, land, homeland).”

He highlighted that upon assuming office, the government embarked on a mission to provide land rights to indigenous communities in Assam—an endeavour undertaken after 75 years of Independence. “Mission Basundhara was born with this vision on 2 October 2021,” he added.

Sarma noted the overwhelming response to the project, revealing that the government received an unprecedented number of applications, validating it as one of the largest land-related initiatives in Assam.

“We disposed of 8 lakh applications in 9 months under Mission Basundhara 1.0,” he remarked, further mentioning that the second edition of the programme, launched in November 2022, granted land rights to over 2 lakh indigenous people within a year.

“Taking forward the lessons learnt from the two editions of the scheme, today we officially launched Mission Basundhara 3.0. It will be another firm step taken by our government to safeguard the land and identity of the people of Assam,” the Chief Minister stated.