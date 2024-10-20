Assam launches third edition of land rights scheme

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday launched the third and final phase of the Mission Basundhara scheme, a flagship programme aimed at granting land rights to the indigenous people of the state.
At an official function, Sarma stated, “Through conferring land pattas to the indigenous communities, the BJP-led government is strengthening its resolve to protect 'Jati-Mati-Bheti' (community, land, homeland).”
He highlighted that upon assuming office, the government embarked on a mission to provide land rights to indigenous communities in Assam—an endeavour undertaken after 75 years of Independence. “Mission Basundhara was born with this vision on 2 October 2021,” he added.
Sarma noted the overwhelming response to the project, revealing that the government received an unprecedented number of applications, validating it as one of the largest land-related initiatives in Assam.
“We disposed of 8 lakh applications in 9 months under Mission Basundhara 1.0,” he remarked, further mentioning that the second edition of the programme, launched in November 2022, granted land rights to over 2 lakh indigenous people within a year.
“Taking forward the lessons learnt from the two editions of the scheme, today we officially launched Mission Basundhara 3.0. It will be another firm step taken by our government to safeguard the land and identity of the people of Assam,” the Chief Minister stated.
The latest edition will encompass the digitisation of various land-related services, the publication of maps, and the offering of land rights to the people. Sarma emphasised the government’s commitment to simplifying the process, mentioning the implementation of several new rules this year to enhance efficiency.
“There will not be any Mission Basundhara 4.0. This will be the final Mission Basundhara. So, we should bring all applications from the people properly,” Sarma instructed officials involved in the scheme.
Regarding the specifics of the third edition, he indicated that Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Adivasis, Tea Tribes, and Gorkhas will not be required to prove three-generation ancestry to obtain land rights, as they are considered the “sons of soil.” He also announced a reduction in the premium rate to three per cent of zonal valuation for city dwellers, and stated that authentic pre-1971 refugee certificate holders are eligible to apply under the scheme.
Through this comprehensive Mission, the government aims to provide land ownership to priority groups promptly and enhance transparency in various land-related services. The Chief Minister reiterated the state government’s dedication to streamlining administrative processes for citizens, stating, “We have also introduced a new facility, called Digidoc. The Revenue Department's launch of Digidoc, a digital directory for non-registrable and optional registrable documents, will streamline services, reduce processing time, and enhance public convenience.”
This initiative underscores the government's commitment to improving accessibility and efficiency, Sarma concluded.