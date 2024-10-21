Maharashtra polls: Amid seat deadlock, Congress defers CEC meet

NEW DELHI: As the stalemate over seat-sharing of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies for the Maharashtra polls continues, the Congress postponed its crucial Central Election Committee (CEC) for Monday.

Earlier, the Congress called a two-day meeting of its CEC, chaired by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday to finalize candidates for Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

Sources said the party rescheduled the CEC meeting for Monday evening as it failed to reach a consensus in the seat-sharing talks in poll-bound Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

Amid the impasse, Shiv Sena UBT leader Uddhav Thackeray called a meeting of party leaders on Sunday. “Some decisions have to be taken and for that, an urgent meeting of all leaders has been called”, said Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut.