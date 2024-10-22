BSNL launches spam-free network, IFTV, Direct-to-Device services and more

NEW DELHI: In a bid to attract more customers and stay competitive, state-owned telecom service provider Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched various commercial services. These include a spam-free network, BSNL IPTV, and Direct-to-Device services, becoming the first telco to provide private 5G connectivity in coal mines.
The telco claims its spam-blocking solution will automatically filter out phishing attempts and malicious SMS, creating a safer communication environment for users without the need to issue alerts to customers, ensuring seamless and secure communication for all users.
BSNL has also launched BSNL National Wi-Fi Roaming, a first-of-its-kind seamless Wi-Fi roaming service for its FTTH customers. This feature enables high-speed internet access at BSNL hotspots at no extra charge, minimizing data costs for users.
Additionally, BSNL's fibre-based intranet TV service offers over 500 live channels and Pay TV through its FTTH network. This service is accessible to all BSNL FTTH subscribers without additional charges, and the data used for TV viewing won't consume the FTTH Data pack.
It is a great day today. We are going to launch a new logo for BSNL and we are also planning to commission some seven different services,” said BSNL CMD, Robert Jerard Ravi.
The telco also launched its Any Time SIM (ATS) Kiosks, which are automated SIM kiosks allowing users to purchase, upgrade, port, or replace SIMs on a 24/7 basis.
It is India's first Direct-to-Device (D2D) connectivity solution that converges satellite and terrestrial mobile networks to deliver seamless and reliable connectivity. The telco will provide a captive 5G network in coal mines, in partnership with C-DAC, utilizing Made-in-India equipment and BSNL's technological expertise.
This service enables advanced AI and IoT applications in underground and large opencast mines, which require high-speed, low-latency connectivity, such as safety analytics, real-time remote control of AGVs, AR-enabled remote maintenance, fleet tracking, and optimization. The telco also unveiled its new logo.