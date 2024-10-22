BSNL launches spam-free network, IFTV, Direct-to-Device services and more

NEW DELHI: In a bid to attract more customers and stay competitive, state-owned telecom service provider Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched various commercial services. These include a spam-free network, BSNL IPTV, and Direct-to-Device services, becoming the first telco to provide private 5G connectivity in coal mines.

The telco claims its spam-blocking solution will automatically filter out phishing attempts and malicious SMS, creating a safer communication environment for users without the need to issue alerts to customers, ensuring seamless and secure communication for all users.

BSNL has also launched BSNL National Wi-Fi Roaming, a first-of-its-kind seamless Wi-Fi roaming service for its FTTH customers. This feature enables high-speed internet access at BSNL hotspots at no extra charge, minimizing data costs for users.