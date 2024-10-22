Maharashtra: Congress deputes Thorat to iron out differences

NEW DELHI: As the standoff over seat-sharing between the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) partners Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) continues, the Congress leadership on Monday deployed state legislature party leader Balasaheb Thorat to mediate on the contentious seats.

Sources said Thorat will meet NCP (SP) leader Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday afternoon to iron out differences. The decision was taken at the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting, held in the capital on Monday. The meeting, chaired by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kahrge was to finalise candidates for the assembly polls.

Sources said that though 15 seats are in contention, the Congress is likely to announce the first list of candidates on October 23. Besides Kharge, the meeting was attended by former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal and state leaders among others.