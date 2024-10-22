Uttarakhand to set up seven pine needle briquette units to prevent forest fires

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand's forest department is gearing up to tackle the frequent forest fires that plague the state's mountainous regions during summer months.

To mitigate these fires, the state government has decided to establish seven briquette-pellet units to utilise pine needles, a primary fuel source for forest fires.

The Uttarakhand government has instructed officials to identify entrepreneurs for setting up pine needle collection and processing units, a move that's expected to help prevent forest fires.

According to government sources, "The initiative will provide significant relief in controlling forest fires, as pine needles act as a catalyst during such incidents."

Uttarakhand's Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal has announced a plan to tackle forest fires and boost the local economy.