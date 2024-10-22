Uttarakhand to set up seven pine needle briquette units to prevent forest fires

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand's forest department is gearing up to tackle the frequent forest fires that plague the state's mountainous regions during summer months.
To mitigate these fires, the state government has decided to establish seven briquette-pellet units to utilise pine needles, a primary fuel source for forest fires.
The Uttarakhand government has instructed officials to identify entrepreneurs for setting up pine needle collection and processing units, a move that's expected to help prevent forest fires.
According to government sources, "The initiative will provide significant relief in controlling forest fires, as pine needles act as a catalyst during such incidents."
Uttarakhand's Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal has announced a plan to tackle forest fires and boost the local economy.
In an exclusive conversation with TNIE, Minister Uniyal revealed, "We're setting targets for pine needle collection in each pine-covered forest range and establishing at least one briquette/pellet unit in every such range."
Minister Uniyal explained that this initiative aims to promote sustainable forest management, reduce wildfire risks, and generate employment opportunities for locals.
"The dryness and oil content of pine needles makes them instantly catch fire, often resulting in immense losses to biodiversity, forests, environment, and the local economy," added Minister Uniyal.
Seven new units will be established across the state to harness pine needles, announced Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal.
"We've identified entrepreneurs for these units - three in Almora, two in Champawat, and one each in Garhwal and Narendranagar - and agreed to provide the necessary support," Minister Uniyal explained.
Uttarakhand's Additional Chief Conservator of Forests, Nishant Verma, has issued a directive to divisional forest officers to boost the utilization of collected pine needles.
"As per the instructions, the existing units will be motivated to ensure maximum utilization of pine needles, leading to increased production of briquettes," Verma stated.
Uttarakhand's devastating forest fires have claimed 10 lives so far this year, according to official data. The tragic toll includes an elderly woman who succumbed to her injuries at AIIMS Rishikesh after bravely attempting to extinguish a blaze threatening her farm.
Additionally, three Nepali labourers lost their lives near their workplace in Almora, highlighting the dire consequences of these fires.
Uttarakhand's forest fires have been a persistent problem, claiming six lives by May 8, the highest toll since 2016. This year's blazes have ravaged 689.89 hectares of forest land, with 575 incidents reported since November 1, 2023.