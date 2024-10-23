Guwahati Diary | AI-based system saves lives of jumbos

Artificial Intelligence-based Intrusion Detection System (IDS) saved the lives of a herd of around 60 wild elephants last week. The jumbos were crossing a railway track at night when the two loco pilots of a passenger train, which was going from Guwahati towards Lumding, applied the emergency brake after being alerted by IDS that has been in operation in that section. The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said IDS has been successful in saving the lives of elephants from train hits. “IDS is an eco-sustainable solution that has sensors to protect elephants and improve mobility in train operations,” NFR said.

Call for safety of winged visitors

Ahead of the arrival of migratory birds, biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak has called for concerted efforts to look after the safety of the winged visitors which render tremendous value to Assam’s biodiversity. The birds flock to the state’s numerous forest areas and wetlands in winter. From next month onwards, Aaranyak will organise a series of birdwatching events and bird counts at various places of the state. “Migratory birds, which visit different areas, are our valued guests and we all should safeguard them,” said Aaranyak’s secretary general Dr Bibhab Kumar Talukdar.