Railways widens search for specialised technical staff

It went on to add further that an indent of 25 has also been placed on UPSC for recruitment of officers through CSE-2025 to the three sub-cadres of IRMS — IRMS (Traffic)-11, IRMS (Personnel)-5 and IRMS (Accounts)-9, of which the preliminary exam is scheduled from May 25, 2025.

Earlier, an indent of 150 was placed before UPSC for recruitment of officers through CSE-2022. “Out of 150, 132 were allotted by DoPT and, at present, 58 officers are undergoing training at Indian Railway Institute of Traffic Management (IRITM), Lucknow. A few more officers out of those who are on extra ordinary leave (EOL) may join by the end of November,” added an official speaking to this newspaper.

He also said that through the CSE-2023, as of now, 86 officers have been allotted to IRMS by DoPT against an indent of 150 and they are being directed to report for institutional training at IRITM starting from December 2, 2024.