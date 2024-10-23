Railways widens search for specialised technical staff

NEW DELHI: To address specialised technical requirements, the Ministry of Railways has announced that it will recruit officers for the Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) through both the Civil Service Examination (CSE) and the Engineering Service Examination (ESE) conducted by the UPSC starting next year. From 2022 to 2024, the recruitment was solely through civil services.
Official sources said recruitment will be made to one unified service (IRMS) with sub-cadres in line with the functional areas of railways in the eight streams — traffic, accounts, personnel, civil, electrical, mechanical, signal & telecommunication and stores.
“The UPSC has included the indents placed by Ministry of Railways for recruitment of Engineers through Engineering Service Examination – 2025, the preliminary examination, which is scheduled to start from June 8, 2025.
A requirement for 225 personnel has been placed with UPSC for recruitment of engineers to the five sub-cadres of IRMS — IRMS (Civil)-75, IRMS (Mech.) 40, IRMS (Electrical) 50, IRMS (S&T) 40 and IRMS (Stores) 20”, the Ministry said in a statement.
It went on to add further that an indent of 25 has also been placed on UPSC for recruitment of officers through CSE-2025 to the three sub-cadres of IRMS — IRMS (Traffic)-11, IRMS (Personnel)-5 and IRMS (Accounts)-9, of which the preliminary exam is scheduled from May 25, 2025.
Earlier, an indent of 150 was placed before UPSC for recruitment of officers through CSE-2022. “Out of 150, 132 were allotted by DoPT and, at present, 58 officers are undergoing training at Indian Railway Institute of Traffic Management (IRITM), Lucknow. A few more officers out of those who are on extra ordinary leave (EOL) may join by the end of November,” added an official speaking to this newspaper.
He also said that through the CSE-2023, as of now, 86 officers have been allotted to IRMS by DoPT against an indent of 150 and they are being directed to report for institutional training at IRITM starting from December 2, 2024.