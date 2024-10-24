Justice Sanjiv Khanna appointed next Chief Justice of India, to take oath on November 11

The President has appointed Justice Sanjiv Khanna as the next Chief Justice of India, days after incumbent CJI D Y Chandrachud wrote to the Union Law Ministry, naming him as his successor.

The appointment will come into effect from November 11.

Justice Chandrachud took over as the CJI on November 8, 2022.

CJI Chandrachud will retire on November 10, 2024. Justice Khanna, would be the 51st CJI and have a tenure of six months before retiring on May 13, 2025, at the age of 65.

"In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, Hon'ble President, after consultation with Hon'ble Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Judge of the Supreme Court of India as Chief Justice of India with effect from 11th November, 2024," Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal posted on X.