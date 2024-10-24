Nation

Three labourers killed, seven injured as water tank collapses in Pune

According to the police, the incident took place when some labourers were taking a bath under the water tank.
Officials and others gather at the site where at least three labourers were killed and seven others suffered injuries after a makeshift water tank collapsed at a labour camp, in Pune district,
Officials and others gather at the site where at least three labourers were killed and seven others suffered injuries after a makeshift water tank collapsed at a labour camp, in Pune district,Photo | PTI
PTI
Updated on
1 min read

PUNE: Three labourers were killed and seven others suffered injuries after a makeshift water tank collapsed at a labour camp in the Bhosari area of Pimpri Chinchwad township in Pune district on Thursday.

According to the police, the incident took place when some labourers were taking a bath under the water tank.

"It seems a wall of the water tank exploded due to the water pressure, leading to the collapse of the tank. The labourers who were below the water tank got trapped under the debris," Additional Commissioner of Police, Pimpri Chinchwad Vasant Pardeshi said.

Pune
Water tank collapse
Three dead, seven injured

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com