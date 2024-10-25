Focus on breaking cycle of violence, dismantling terror ecosystem in J-K: Northern Army Commander

UDHAMPUR: The Unified Headquarters has discussed the spate of terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir at a meeting in Srinagar and formulated a strategy, a senior army official said on Friday, highlighting the focus is on breaking the cycle of violence and dismantling the terror ecosystem.

While he refused to divulge details, Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General M V Suchindra Kumar did say, "The core of this strategy is to strengthen the relationship between citizens and soldiers while encouraging nationalist and mainstream narratives, particularly among youths."

The focus is on breaking the cycle of violence, dismantling the terror ecosystem, empowering the youth and women, facilitating education, promoting sports, and reviving the region's rich historical and cultural heritage, he said.

"I must assure you that situation is under control," the Army Commander told reporters here.

There has been a spike in terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir in recent days.

Two soldiers and as many civilian porters engaged by the Army were killed in an attack on an army vehicle in Gulmarg on Thursday.

This came five days after six non-local labourers and a local doctor were killed when terrorists fired indiscriminately upon them at the Z-Morh tunnel construction site in the Gagangir area of central Kashmir's Ganderbal district.

Before that, a labourer from Bihar was shot dead by terrorists in Shopian district on October 18.

Earlier on Thursday, terrorists shot at and injured a labourer from Uttar Pradesh, Shubam Kumar, in the Tral area of Pulwama district.

On security forces' ongoing response, Lieutenant General Kumar said the security forces have been able to neutralise 720 ultras in Jammu and Kashmir over the past five years.