After Bandra Terminus stampede, CR imposes platform ticket sale restrictions to curb crowding

MUMBAI: Central Railway on Sunday imposed a temporary restriction on sale of platform tickets at major stations to reduce festival crowding, the move coming hours after nine people were injured at Western Railway's Bandra Terminus while trying to board a train to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh.

Nine persons were injured at 2:45 am while trying to enter the unreserved Bandra Terminus-Gorakhpur Antyodaya Express when it was entering platform number 1 from the yard ahead of its scheduled departure at 5:10 am.

Videos of the incident went viral on social media.

In a release issued during the day, CR said the platform ticket sale restrictions will be in force in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Dadar, Kurla LTT, Thane, Kalyan, Pune and Nagpur stations with immediate effect.