Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava to co-chair BRICS Plus meeting in Dubai on October 31

BHOPAL: Pushyamitra Bhargava, the Mayor of Indore, India's cleanest city, will reportedly co-chair the prestigious BRICS Plus Association of Cities and Municipalities working meeting in Dubai on October 31.

According to the official statement by the Indore mayor's office, the event aims to foster cooperation among member cities, promoting sustainable development and sharing best practices in urban governance.

As the mayor of Indore, Pushyamitra Bhargav has been instrumental in leading the city's transformation, earning recognition as India's cleanest city for seven consecutive years.

The October 31 event in Dubai, focuses on promoting inter-municipal cooperation and sustainable development among BRICS+ cities and approval of founding documents, determination of priority areas, and establishment of twinning ties between cities.

During the event, participants will determine the structure of the Association and its priority areas, approve founding documents, and explore opportunities for cooperation with other cities.

The meeting will mark the next step in developing a crucial platform for inter-municipal cooperation, aiming to create positive outcomes for residents and the global community.