Jharkhand polls: BJP releases 2nd list, fields Gamliyel Hembrom from Barhait against Hemant Soren

RANCHI: The BJP on Monday released its second list for the Jharkhand assembly polls, announcing Gamliyel Hembrom as its nominee from the Barhait seat against Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Hembrom had contested from Barhait in the 2019 assembly elections on an AJSU Party ticket and polled 2,573 votes, occupying the fourth position. BJP also announced the candidature of Vikash Mahto from the Tundi seat.

Hemant Soren is the sitting MLA of the Barhait (ST) constituency in Sahibganj district. He had won the seat, considered a JMM bastion, by a margin of 25,740 votes over his nearest rival Simon Malto of the BJP in 2019. Soren won both Dumka and Barahit in the December 2019 assembly elections and chose to retain the latter.

The BJP on October 19 released its first list of 66 candidates for the assembly elections. The party is contesting 68 of the 81 assembly seats in the state, leaving the rest for its allies. The JMM has announced candidates for 43 of the 81 seats. Of the 43 seats the JMM had contested in the 2019 elections, it won 30 and came second in five constituencies.