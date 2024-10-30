ED raids in 15 locations linked to IAS officer in liquor scam case in Chhattisgarh

RANCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided at least 15 premises linked to IAS officer Vinay Kumar Choubey, joint excise commissioner Gajendra Singh and a number of liquor businessmen as part of a money laundering investigation into an alleged excise scam in poll-bound Jharkhand.

Officials said the searches are being undertaken at the premises in Ranchi and Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh, after a criminal case was recently registered by the Jharkhand zonal office of the federal probe agency under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED took cognisance of a September 7 FIR filed by the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) and the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Chhattisgarh police at Raipur against seven people, including Chaubey, for allegedly causing a huge loss to the exchequer and altering the state’s liquor policy. Vikas Kumar of Ranchi had lodged a complaint with ED following which the FIR was lodged in Raipur.