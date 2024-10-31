Only 40% open merit candidates selected in Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service

SRINAGAR: About 60 percent of candidates selected for the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) Combined Competitive Exam (CCE), the result of which was declared on Wednesday, belong to the reserved category. It has led to calls for scrapping the “unjust” reservation policy in Jammu and Kashmir.

A total of 71 candidates have been selected for JKAS CCE and called for medical examination by the J&K Public Service Commission. Of the 71 candidates, only 29 were selected from open merit, while 42 were selected from different reserve categories.

At least six reserved category candidates have also cleared the exam in the Open Merit category. Senior PDP leader and MLA Waheed ur Rehman Parra said the PSC results reveal only 40% Open Merit selections despite over 70% of the population.

He said the government must scrap this “unjust” policy against merit and ensure reservations reflect true population proportions.