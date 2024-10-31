Six dead in UP's Budaun as tempo collides with tractor, leaving five injured

BUDAUN: At least six people, including four members of one family, were killed early Thursday when a tempo they were travelling in was struck by a tractor in the Mujaria area, police reported.

The victims, who worked as vegetable vendors in Noida, were travelling in a three-wheeled loader tempo on their way home to celebrate Diwali when the tragic accident occurred. A speeding tractor-trolley collided with their vehicle, and, moments later, a car struck the tempo, severely limiting the chances of any escape.

Five other passengers were injured and were immediately taken to the district hospital for treatment.

Budaun District Magistrate, Nidhi Srivastav, identified the deceased as Atul, 31, from Mirzapur, and Kanhai, 35, from Bareilly, along with Kanhai's wife, Kusum, 30, and their children, Kartik, eight, and Sheenu, five. "The sixth deceased is yet to be identified," she said.

Following the incident, the tractor driver fled the scene, and a search is currently underway for his apprehension.