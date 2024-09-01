IndiGo flight diverted to Nagpur after bomb threat message; cops say found nothing suspicious

"Upon landing, all passengers were disembarked, and mandatory security checks were promptly initiated. Passengers were provided with assistance and refreshments," the statement added.

A police official said the bomb threat message was written on a piece of paper, which was found in the bathroom of the aircraft.

However, nothing suspicious was found after a thorough check by security agencies, the official added.

An airport official said the flight is expected to resume its journey at 2pm.