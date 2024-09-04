'Will follow it to the full stop and comma': Amit Shah after rebel groups sign Tripura peace pact

NEW DELHI: Union Home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday assured rebel groups National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF) that the government would implement every word of the tripartite peace pact signed with them.

At a function organised here at the North Block, where the peace deal was signed by the Centre, the Tripura government and the two rebel groups, Shah said, “We will follow the deal to the full stop and comma.”

Further asserting that the government is committed for all-round development of the northeastern region, especially tribals, while preserving their culture, language and identity, Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not only bridged the gap between the Northeast and Delhi by connecting them through roads, railways and flights, but has also bridged the gap between hearts.

Shah said a new milestone has been set in Tripura’s ongoing journey towards peace and progress with the signing of the agreement.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and senior officials of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the state government were also present during the signing of the Memorandum of Settlement with the representatives of the NLFT and the ATTF.