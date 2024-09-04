'Will follow it to the full stop and comma': Amit Shah after rebel groups sign Tripura peace pact

NEW DELHI: Union Home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday assured rebel groups National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF) that the government would implement every word of the tripartite peace pact signed with them.
At a function organised here at the North Block, where the peace deal was signed by the Centre, the Tripura government and the two rebel groups, Shah said, “We will follow the deal to the full stop and comma.”
Further asserting that the government is committed for all-round development of the northeastern region, especially tribals, while preserving their culture, language and identity, Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not only bridged the gap between the Northeast and Delhi by connecting them through roads, railways and flights, but has also bridged the gap between hearts.
Shah said a new milestone has been set in Tripura’s ongoing journey towards peace and progress with the signing of the agreement.
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and senior officials of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the state government were also present during the signing of the Memorandum of Settlement with the representatives of the NLFT and the ATTF.
The NLFT and the ATTF have agreed to end a 35-year-long conflict and return to the mainstream, renouncing violence and committing to building a prosperous and developed Tripura, reposing their trust in the Modi government, Shah noted.
“The Modi government is committed for the overall development of the Northeast, especially the tribal groups, through development while preserving their culture, language and identity,” Shah said, adding that the government has given highest priority to peace and development in the region, it has signed several peace agreements and implemented them in letter and spirit.
He said under PM Modi’s leadership, the government has signed 12 important agreements to bring peace and prosperity in the Northeast, of which three relate to Tripura. Around 10,000 people have given up arms and joined the mainstream due to these agreements, he added.
Shah said over 328 insurgents will give up arms and join the mainstream and Rs 250 crore has been approved for development of the area of operation of the two insurgent groups, particularly pockets dominated by the tribals.