Deaths from cholera surge 71 per cent globally: WHO

NEW DELHI: The number of reported cholera cases globally increased by 13% and deaths by 71% in 2023 compared to 2022, the WHO said.

Over 4,000 people died last year from a disease that is preventable and easily treatable, said the World Health Organisation (WHO) in its latest global cholera statistics for 2023.

Forty-five countries reported cases, increasing from 44 the previous year to 35 in 2021. Thirty-eight per cent of the reported cases were among children under five years of age.

India, in 2023, reported 649 total cases, including imported ones. However, it did not report the number of deaths due to cholera, an acute intestinal infection that spreads through contaminated food and water.

While 360 Indian men were affected by cholera in 2023, 289 women suffered from the disease, the report said. India did not report the number of cases tested through rapid diagnostic tests. However, through culture/PCR, India reported 9,370 cases, of which 505 were found to be approved last year, the data showed.