Dehradun's Welham Boys School embroiled in sexual harassment case

DEHRADUN: A disturbing incident of sexual harassment involving a Class 8 student has come to light at Dehradun's prestigious Welham Boys School. The victim's father, a retired senior Assam Police officer, has filed a zero FIR in Guwahati, which has been transferred to Dalanwala Kotwali.

Alleging inaction by the school administration, the father withdrew his son from the school and returned to Guwahati, where he subsequently filed a police complaint.

In the wake of the incident, NSUI students forcibly entered the school campus, chanting slogans against the principal and demanding a meeting. Student leader Siddharth Agarwal alleged that the school was responsible for the incident, forcing the student to leave the institution.

"We spoke to the student after receiving a complaint from the parent," said the principal during a press conference held in the school's conference hall. "We conducted separate interviews with the Head of Department, House Master, and senior and junior students. We even arranged a video call between the student and their parent. But our investigation did not find any evidence to support the allegations made."

"We never ignore any complaints that come to us," said School Principal Sangeeta Kain. "Every child is important to us. If the student accused of misconduct is found innocent in the police investigation, it will unnecessarily affect other students too."

Principal Kain emphasized the school's commitment to addressing concerns, saying, "We take all allegations seriously and ensure a fair and thorough investigation."

Principal Kain said, "Despite this, the school administration spoke to the parent and asked if they had any further information regarding the matter so that action could be taken, but they didn't share anything. The student went home on May 18 when the school closed for the day."