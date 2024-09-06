In major administrative rejig, Rajasthan government transfers over 100 IAS officers

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan government has transferred more than 100 IAS officers, including the divisional commissioners of Jaipur and Banswara, in a major administrative reshuffle.

According to a personnel department order late on Thursday, 96 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers were transferred while 10 awaiting orders have got a new posting.

Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) Akhil Arora and Principal Secretary (Home) Anand Kumar, however, have retained their positions.

Arora was also the additional chief secretary in the finance department during the previous Congress government.

Kumar has been in the home department since 2022.

Among those transferred in the reshuffle are the divisional commissioners of Jaipur and Banswara, besides the collectors of 13 districts, including Jaipur.

Shubhra Singh, who was posted as additional chief secretary (health), will take over as roadways chairperson.

There had been discussions about replacing her for a long time.