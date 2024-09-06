'West Asia conflict disrupts shipping routes, raises costs': EAM S Jaishankar

NEW DELHI: The ongoing conflict in West Asia understandability has generated concerns about some of the contemporary initiatives, said External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Friday.

“Disruptions in crucial shipping routes that have increased shipping costs and necessitated the rerouting of trade flows, have added to our collective worries,” Dr Jaishankar said while addressing an India Mediterranean Business Conclave in Delhi.

India is looking at linking the Atlantic with the Indo-Pacific through the Mediterranean.

“Our relationship with countries of this region has progressed in recent years, especially as the Indian economy gathered greater momentum. Our trade reached USD 77.89 billion in 2023. We have promoted investments in critical sectors, including infrastructure, energy, and technology,” he added.