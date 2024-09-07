Lucknow building collapse: Death toll climbs to eight, police lodge FIR against owner

LUCKNOW: The death toll from the building collapse in Lucknow's Transport Nagar area climbed to eight, with rescue teams pulling out three more bodies from the debris early Sunday, officials reported.
The three-storey Harmilap building collapsed around 5 pm on Saturday, following intense rainfall that led to waterlogging in the area.
Rescue efforts have saved 28 individuals, with the injured rushed to Lok Bandhu Hospital.
Joint Commissioner of Police Amit Verma said there is a minimum possibility of someone still being trapped inside.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the Lok Bandhu Hospital here to meet those injured in the incident after returning from Ambedkar Nagar.
"Met the people injured in the unfortunate building collapse incident in Lucknow at Lokbandhu Shri Rajnarayan Joint Hospital today.
Enquired about their well-being and gained information from the doctors about their treatment," he said in a post on X.
"Under the supervision of skilled doctors, proper treatment is being provided to all on top priority. In this difficult time, the Uttar Pradesh Government is standing with the victims and their families with full readiness and sensitivity. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant speedy recovery to the injured," the chief minister added.
The police on Sunday booked the owner building. Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP) Amit Verma said a police team is investigating the matter and the accused will be arrested soon.
A senior police official said an FIR has been lodged against Rakesh Singhal, the owner of the Harmilap building in the Transport Nagar area. The Uttar Pradesh government formed a three-member committee to probe the incident.
The eighth body was recovered around 3 am on Sunday. "We are now focusing on ensuring that no one else is trapped under the debris," Joint CP Verma said
Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) continue clearing the site, which may take some time.
According to initial reports, the 15-year-old building housed wholesale pharma trading businesses. Police sources indicated that around 35 to 40 individuals were inside the building when it collapsed after the heavy rain. The ground floor contained a motor workshop and warehouse, while the upper floors were used for medical supplies and cutlery storage.
Akash Singh, an injured worker from the medical godown, described a crack in one of the building's pillars just before the collapse. "We had moved to the ground floor due to the rain and noticed the pillar crack. Suddenly, the entire building collapsed," he told PTI.
Eight ambulances were dispatched to the scene, with most of the injured transported to Lok Bandhu Hospital. The identities of three victims have been confirmed as Pankaj Tiwari (40), Dheeraj Gupta (48), and Arun Sonkar (28).
Chief Fire Officer Mangesh Kumar revealed that preliminary investigations suggest construction work was underway in the building’s basement at the time of the collapse.
The incident has caused chaos, with visuals from the scene showing a truck trapped under the rubble and survivors crying out for help.
After the mishap occurred, local residents quickly gathered at the site to assist with initial rescue efforts, pulling people from the debris before officials arrived.
Senior officials, including Divisional Commissioner Roshan Jacob, Additional DG (Law and Order) Amitabh Yash, Lucknow DM Suryapal Gangwar, and Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Amit Verma, have been overseeing the ongoing rescue operations.
(With inputs from Namita Bajpai, PTI)