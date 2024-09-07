Lucknow building collapse: Three more bodies recovered, death toll climbs to eight

LUCKNOW: The death toll from the building collapse in Lucknow's Transport Nagar area climbed to eight, with rescue teams pulling out three more bodies from the debris early Sunday, officials reported.
The three-storey Harmilap building collapsed around 5 pm on Saturday, following intense rainfall that led to waterlogging in the area.
Rescue efforts have saved 28 individuals, with the injured rushed to Lok Bandhu Hospital.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to visit the hospital to meet the injured. Joint Commissioner of Police Amit Verma stated that the chances of anyone still being trapped under the rubble are slim, though the operation remains underway.
The eighth body was recovered around 3 am on Sunday. "We are now focusing on ensuring that no one else is trapped under the debris," Joint CP Verma said. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) continue clearing the site, which may take some time.
According to initial reports, the 15-year-old building housed wholesale pharma trading businesses. Police sources indicated that around 35 to 40 individuals were inside the building when it collapsed after the heavy rain. The ground floor contained a motor workshop and warehouse, while the upper floors were used for medical supplies and cutlery storage.
Akash Singh, an injured worker from the medical godown, described a crack in one of the building's pillars just before the collapse. "We had moved to the ground floor due to the rain and noticed the pillar crack. Suddenly, the entire building collapsed," he told PTI.
Eight ambulances were dispatched to the scene, with most of the injured transported to Lok Bandhu Hospital. The identities of three victims have been confirmed as Pankaj Tiwari (40), Dheeraj Gupta (48), and Arun Sonkar (28).
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed local authorities on Saturday to ensure immediate medical attention for the injured and expedite relief efforts. Defence Minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh had also spoken with District Magistrate Suryapal Gangwar to assess the situation, urging swift medical care for the victims.
Chief Fire Officer Mangesh Kumar revealed that preliminary investigations suggest construction work was underway in the building’s basement at the time of the collapse. The incident has caused chaos, with visuals from the scene showing a truck trapped under the rubble and survivors crying out for help.
After the mishap occurred, local residents quickly gathered at the site to assist with initial rescue efforts, pulling people from the debris before officials arrived.
Senior officials, including Divisional Commissioner Roshan Jacob, Additional DG (Law and Order) Amitabh Yash, Lucknow DM Suryapal Gangwar, and Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Amit Verma, have been overseeing the ongoing rescue operations.
