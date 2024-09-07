Lucknow building collapse: Three more bodies recovered, death toll climbs to eight

LUCKNOW: The death toll from the building collapse in Lucknow's Transport Nagar area climbed to eight, with rescue teams pulling out three more bodies from the debris early Sunday, officials reported.

The three-storey Harmilap building collapsed around 5 pm on Saturday, following intense rainfall that led to waterlogging in the area.

Rescue efforts have saved 28 individuals, with the injured rushed to Lok Bandhu Hospital.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to visit the hospital to meet the injured. Joint Commissioner of Police Amit Verma stated that the chances of anyone still being trapped under the rubble are slim, though the operation remains underway.

The eighth body was recovered around 3 am on Sunday. "We are now focusing on ensuring that no one else is trapped under the debris," Joint CP Verma said. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) continue clearing the site, which may take some time.

According to initial reports, the 15-year-old building housed wholesale pharma trading businesses. Police sources indicated that around 35 to 40 individuals were inside the building when it collapsed after the heavy rain. The ground floor contained a motor workshop and warehouse, while the upper floors were used for medical supplies and cutlery storage.