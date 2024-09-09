India-US joint military exercise Yudh Abhyas-2024 commences in Rajasthan

NEW DELHI: The India-US Joint Military Exercise Yudh Abhyas-2024 commenced on Monday at the Foreign Training Node in Mahajan Field Firing Ranges, Rajasthan.
The Indian Army in a statement said, "The exercise is scheduled to be conducted from 9th to 22nd September 2024. Exercise Yudh Abhyas has been held annually since 2004, alternating between India and the USA."
This edition marks a significant increase in the scope and complexity of the joint exercise in terms of troop strength and equipment, Army added.
The Indian Army contingent comprising 600 personnel is being represented by a battalion of the Rajput Regiment along with personnel from other arms and services.
The US contingent of similar strength will be represented by the troops of 1-24 Battalion of the Alaska-based 11th Airborne Division of the US Army. There were around 350 personnel from each side participating in the previous edition of the Exercise.
As per the Army, the aim of the Joint Exercise is "to enhance joint military capability of both sides to undertake counter-terrorism operations in a sub-conventional scenario under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter." The exercise will focus on operations in the semi-desert environment, Army added.
Tactical drills to be rehearsed during the exercise include joint response to terrorist action, joint planning and combined field training exercises that simulate real-world counter-terrorism missions.
"Exercise Yudh Abhyas will enable both sides to share best practices in tactics, techniques and procedures for conducting joint operations. It will facilitate developing interoperability, bonhomie and camaraderie between the two armies. The joint exercise will also enhance defence cooperation, further augmenting bilateral relations between the two friendly nations.", Army said.
This is the 20th edition of the Annual Exercise which alternatively is held in the USA and India. The 19th edition was conducted in Fort Wainwright, Alaska, USA. The previous Indian edition of the Exercise was conducted in a high altitude setting in Auli, Uttarakhand, India in November 2022.