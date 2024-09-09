India-US joint military exercise Yudh Abhyas-2024 commences in Rajasthan

NEW DELHI: The India-US Joint Military Exercise Yudh Abhyas-2024 commenced on Monday at the Foreign Training Node in Mahajan Field Firing Ranges, Rajasthan.

The Indian Army in a statement said, "The exercise is scheduled to be conducted from 9th to 22nd September 2024. Exercise Yudh Abhyas has been held annually since 2004, alternating between India and the USA."

This edition marks a significant increase in the scope and complexity of the joint exercise in terms of troop strength and equipment, Army added.

The Indian Army contingent comprising 600 personnel is being represented by a battalion of the Rajput Regiment along with personnel from other arms and services.

The US contingent of similar strength will be represented by the troops of 1-24 Battalion of the Alaska-based 11th Airborne Division of the US Army. There were around 350 personnel from each side participating in the previous edition of the Exercise.