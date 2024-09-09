New CISF chief meets senior officials over anti-drone capabilities amid recent attack in Manipur

NEW DELHI: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) new chief RS Bhatti held a meeting with senior officials inquiring about the force's capabilities to deal with drone/UAV attacks.

The developments come amidst the drone attacks in Manipur allegedly by Kuki militant groups on civilians.

Bhatti asked the officials to prepare and be ready to deal with any such eventualities. Officials have been asked to identify and shortlist agencies having expertise in drones and defence mechanisms. Besides the Border Security Force (BSF), which is using anti-drone guns at the western borders with Pakistan, most of the paramilitary forces are now roping in expert agencies on aerial vehicles. The DG had also sought information on the rules and specific provisions with regard to drones.

The CISF has recently taken over the responsibility of providing security to the Parliament House following a breach during which two youth jumped into the chamber of Lok Sabha. The force is also mandated to secure all major airports in the country including Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore. Union government’s ministry premises including Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of External Affairs are also secured by the force. It also protects various dams and other vital installations considered vulnerable to aerial attacks.

According to sources in the government, apart from gearing up for anti-drone and UAV technologies, the force is testing and exploring high-tech, AI-enabled UAVs for operations in Jammu and Kashmir and the Naxal-affected areas.