Disciplinary action looms over striking medicos at Central medical institutes

Uncertainty about potential punitive actions hangs over resident doctors from major central hospitals such as All India Institute of Medical Sciences ( AIIMS) New Nelhi, Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (formerly Safdarjung Hospital), and Lady Hardinge Medical College, among others, who participated in the recent nationwide strike following the tragic rape and murder of a female doctor in Kolkata.

Concerned resident doctors fear that despite the court’s ruling, punitive measures may still be imposed.

The junior medicos are worried as their respective medical colleges are yet to clarify whether they will deduct wages or adjust leave balances for the days these doctors abstained from work during the agitation.

Although Dr Indra Shekhar, President, AIIMS Resident Doctors Association (RDA), had written to the Director of the Institute, no written assurance has been received so far.

"...we respectfully urge you to adopt a non-coercive approach towards those doctors who participated in the protest. This is in accordance with the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India's order dated August 22, 2024, in the Suo Moto Writ (Crl) No. 2/2024 regarding the RG Kar case," the letter to the Institute head read.

"Many of our resident doctors are distressed by the lack of clarity regarding attendance for the period of the strike and the potential repercussions, such as extensions and denial of no-dues or experience certificates. Such repercussions could adversely impact those affected, including hindering their ability to participate in upcoming examinations for further courses," Shekhar added.

According to sources from the AIIMS, a committee has been set-up by the institute to decide the coarse of action.

Safdarjung RDA's General Secretary Dr Ayush Raj also said that the hospital is not clarifying whether any disciplinary action would be taken.

"But I want to make it clear that we will not accept any such decision. It's against the spirit of justice and also a contempt of court," he added.

No clarity was received from the hospitals when they were approached for comment. A spokesperson from the AIIMS said she has no comments or new information to offer in this regard.