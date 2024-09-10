NIA files charge sheet against CEO of Laos-based firm in human trafficking, cyber fraud case

NEW DELHI: The anti-terror federal probe agency NIA has filed a charge sheet against the CEO of Laos-based Long Sheng Company in the high-profile human trafficking and cyber fraud case having an international footprint, officials said on Tuesday.

Identifying the accused as Sudarshan Darade, against whom the charge sheet has been filed, the officials said he was arrested by the agency from Mumbai in June this year.

Darade has been named in the charge sheet as a key culprit in the case, the officials said, adding that he is the sixth accused, who has been named in the charge sheet in the case, and the third, after Jerry Jacob and Godfrey Alvares.

“A large amount of incriminating material has been recovered from Darade’s mobile phones. Darade has also revealed details to NIA regarding another wanted accused, Sunny Gonsalves, as well as foreign nationals Niu Niu and Elvis Du, who are still absconding. NIA is following up on the information to get leads on the absconders,” a senior officer in the investigating team said.