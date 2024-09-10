RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav embarks on ‘Karyakarta Samvad Yatra’ from Samastipur

PATNA: RJD leader and former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday embarked on ‘Karyakarta Samvad Yatra’ from Samastipur to have a ‘direct dialogue’ with party workers.

Tejashwi will also take feedback from party workers on the performance of sitting MLAs as many be denied of tickets if found ‘unsatisfactory’ in delivering results, commented a senior RJD leader.

Tejashwi said that he would get to know the ‘ground reality’ by directly interacting with party workers under the ‘Karyakarta Samvad Karyakram’. In the first phase, he would participate in the programmes to be organised in Samastipur, Darbhanga, Madhubani and Muzaffarpur districts.

Talking to mediapersons in Samastipur, the RJD leader also targeted Chief Minister Nitish Kumar by alleging that people had lost faith in him. People are in a desperate situation owing to alleged high unemployment, poverty, migration, rising crime graph and corruption, he added.

“We will build a new Bihar with a new vision. If our party forms government in Bihar, it will formulate policies for various social groups as per the caste-based survey report to reach all round development,” he remarked.

He said that Bihar's per capita income was lowest in the country and the number of people living below poverty line had also risen. He alleged that while Nitish and his leaders continue to make comments against him, they remain silent over their failures.

Out of RJD's total 75 seats, its performance in 21 assembly constituencies in the last Lok Sabha election was found to be unsatisfactory with party candidates getting lesser number of votes in comparison to their rival NDAcandidates.