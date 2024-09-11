Cybersecurity vital for progress: Shah

Highlighting the ‘1930’ national cyber helpline telephone number, the home minister said there is an urgent need to popularise this as part of a special campaign, which is going to be launched by I4C from Wednesday to spread awareness about cybercrimes.

Shah also stressed effective counter-measures against cybercrimes while asserting that the country’s development was “impossible in current times” without keeping cybersecurity in mind. He called for “greater coordination” among the agencies of the Centre and states as this combat cannot be undertaken by one organisation alone.

He said the government has planned to train and prepare 5,000 cyber commandos over the next five years to deal with such digital crimes.

Scale of digitalisation

According to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in 2014, as many as 600 panchayats were linked to the Internet, which has reached 2.13 lakh in 2024. Over this period, 7 lakh kilometres of optical fibre cable has been laid, data download speed has increased, the cost has decreased and Internet consumption has risen 78 per cent. In 2024, India saw UPI (Unified Payments Interface) transactions worth about `20,64,000 crore, which is 46 per cent of the global digital transactions, the minister said.