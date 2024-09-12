India successfully test-fires short-range surface-to-air missile for Navy

BHUBANESWAR: India on Thursday successfully conducted a crucial vertical launch of a short-range surface-to-air missile (VL-SRSAM) from a defence test facility off the Odisha coast.

Indigenously developed by DRDO, the missile was test-fired from a land-based vertical launcher positioned at the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at about 3 pm. Launched from a canister, the missile neutralised an aerial target at a very low altitude.

Defence sources said the launch of this next generation all-weather air defence missile was conducted in collaboration with the Indian Navy as part of user associate trial to validate multiple updated elements of the weapon system including the proximity fuse and seeker.

The test aimed to validate multiple updated elements of the weapon system, including the proximity fuse and seeker. The performance of the system was meticulously tracked and confirmed by various instruments such as the Radar Electro-Optical Tracking System and telemetry deployed at ITR Chandipur.

The flight path of the missile along with its performance and health parameters were meticulously tracked and monitored using a number of tracking instruments deployed by the ITR at Chandipur. All sub-systems performed as expected and the test met the mission parameters.