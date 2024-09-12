India successfully test-fires short-range surface-to-air missile for Navy

BHUBANESWAR: India on Thursday successfully conducted a crucial vertical launch of a short-range surface-to-air missile (VL-SRSAM) from a defence test facility off the Odisha coast.
Indigenously developed by DRDO, the missile was test-fired from a land-based vertical launcher positioned at the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at about 3 pm. Launched from a canister, the missile neutralised an aerial target at a very low altitude.
Defence sources said the launch of this next generation all-weather air defence missile was conducted in collaboration with the Indian Navy as part of user associate trial to validate multiple updated elements of the weapon system including the proximity fuse and seeker.
The test aimed to validate multiple updated elements of the weapon system, including the proximity fuse and seeker. The performance of the system was meticulously tracked and confirmed by various instruments such as the Radar Electro-Optical Tracking System and telemetry deployed at ITR Chandipur.
The flight path of the missile along with its performance and health parameters were meticulously tracked and monitored using a number of tracking instruments deployed by the ITR at Chandipur. All sub-systems performed as expected and the test met the mission parameters.
“The flight test was carried out targeting a high-speed aerial target flying at a low altitude. The missile successfully tracked and engaged the target. The success has paved the way for its early integration on board Indian naval ships. Another test of the missile is likely on Friday,” said a source.
The missile is capable of neutralising various aerial threats at close ranges including sea skimming targets. The system can provide point and area defence against various aerial targets like jets, fighter aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles. With high kill probability, it can identify, track and destroy targets at a range up to 80 km.
DRDO chairman and secretary of Department of Defence Research and Development Samir V Kamat said the missile system will significantly enhance the operational capabilities of the Indian Navy and serve as a force multiplier.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised the teams from DRDO and the Indian Navy for their achievement. He said this test reaffirms the reliability and effectiveness of the VL-SRSAM weapon system.
Prior to the test, 3,100 people from six villages located within 2.5 km radius of the launching complex III were temporarily shifted to cyclone shelters at nearby localities. They were well compensated by the Ministry of Defence. Fishermen of Balasore district were alerted not to venture out into the sea during the test.