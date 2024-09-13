Assam CM Himanta blames Congress for instigating violence during Sonapur eviction drive

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated on Friday that the Congress had instigated encroachers who attacked police personnel during an eviction drive conducted in a protected tribal belt and block in Sonapur, on the outskirts of Guwahati, on Thursday.
The police suspect a conspiracy and have detained several individuals in connection with the incident, which resulted in the deaths of two civilians, both Bengali-speaking Muslims. Over 30 others, mostly police personnel, as well as a magistrate, were injured.
Sarma explained that the eviction drive, which commenced on Monday, had proceeded peacefully until Wednesday, with the land encroachers returning to their original homes in the Darrang and Morigaon districts.
“When the Congress opposed the drive and instigated people on Thursday morning, a section of them became agitated. They carried out an attack on the police using sharp weapons. The police had to fire in retaliation,” Sarma told the media.
He criticised the Congress for opposing the eviction drive, despite having earlier enacted a law stipulating that only tribals and the protected class were allowed to reside in Assam’s tribal belts and blocks.
Sarma also pointed out that slogans heard during recent political unrest in Bangladesh were shouted at Sonapur, suggesting the involvement of fundamentalist elements. “We suspect the involvement of fundamentalists,” he added.
Assam Director General of Police GP Singh, who visited the site on Friday, explained that a recent study had revealed that some construction work was taking place in the area. It was determined that the settlers and those attempting to move into the area were not members of the protected class.
“The government had issued a direction for an eviction drive. The drive followed seven days of miking in the area. People were told they were illegally occupying government land. Until Wednesday, 151 families were evicted, and 240 bighas of land were cleared,” Singh said.
However, on Thursday, a section of people targeted the police and damaged several government vehicles. Singh noted that the police were forced to use force, resulting in injuries to several civilians, two of whom later died. He also reported that 22 police personnel were injured.
“I have a feeling that there was a conspiracy. I suspect that people were instigated,” Singh further stated.