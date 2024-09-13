Assam CM Himanta blames Congress for instigating violence during Sonapur eviction drive

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated on Friday that the Congress had instigated encroachers who attacked police personnel during an eviction drive conducted in a protected tribal belt and block in Sonapur, on the outskirts of Guwahati, on Thursday.

The police suspect a conspiracy and have detained several individuals in connection with the incident, which resulted in the deaths of two civilians, both Bengali-speaking Muslims. Over 30 others, mostly police personnel, as well as a magistrate, were injured.

Sarma explained that the eviction drive, which commenced on Monday, had proceeded peacefully until Wednesday, with the land encroachers returning to their original homes in the Darrang and Morigaon districts.

“When the Congress opposed the drive and instigated people on Thursday morning, a section of them became agitated. They carried out an attack on the police using sharp weapons. The police had to fire in retaliation,” Sarma told the media.

He criticised the Congress for opposing the eviction drive, despite having earlier enacted a law stipulating that only tribals and the protected class were allowed to reside in Assam’s tribal belts and blocks.