Railway staffer lynched on Humsafar Express after alleged sexual assault of minor

LUCKNOW: A Group D railway staff member was beaten to death by fellow passengers on the moving Humsafar Express train after he allegedly sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl. The incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday between Lucknow and Kanpur.

The deceased has been identified as Prashant Kumar, 34, of Sarmastpur village of Saraiya police station area of Muzaffarpur district in Bihar.

According to GRP Kanpur Central, Prashant had got a job on compensatory grounds and was posted at Begusarai railway station under Sonpur division of East Central Railway.

Police claimed that Prashant had boarded the M1 coach of Barauni-Delhi Humsafar (02563) Clone Express from Muzaffarpur for Delhi on an unreserved ticket, but after being penalised by the train ticket examiner, he was given a side lower berth.

“Around 2:30 am on Wednesday, a minor girl travelling with her parents, grandmother, and younger brother (9), complained to her mother that Prashant had touched her inappropriately during the journey. As soon as the mother of the minor girl confronted Prashant, the other passengers, along with the girl’s father, pounded on Prashant and assaulted him. When the train reached Kanpur Central railway station, Prashant was brought to the GRP station, and the victim’s parents gave a written complaint against him,” said GRP superintendent of police Abhishek Yadav, posted in Prayagraj division.

As per official sources, the injured Prashant was taken into custody by the GRP at Kanpur Central station. However, due to his deteriorating health condition, the GRP took him to 'Kamlapat Memorial Hospital', where he was pronounced dead on arrival.