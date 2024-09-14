Punjab doctors call off strike after state government accepts all demands

CHANDIGARH: Doctors at state-run hospitals on Saturday said they have called off their ongoing protest after the Punjab government accepted all their demands, including restoration of the assured career progression scheme.

The announcement was made by the Punjab Civil Medical Services Association (PCMSA), which was spearheading the stir, following a meeting with Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh.

As part of the protest that began on September 9, outpatient department services at all government facilities had been suspended.

During the meeting, the minister appealed to the doctors to call off the protest, saying patients were facing hardships.

He also assured them that there was no paucity of funds for the department.

Therefore, there will not be any hindrances in implementing the approved demands of the PCMSA, he said.

The minister said patient welfare was the foremost objective of the Bhagwant Mann government and no one should suffer due to lack of treatment.

The minister said although the cabinet sub-committee has already agreed to the demands, he reassured the doctors that the dynamic assured career progression (DACP) scheme would be restored soon.

Deliberating on other demands of the PCMSA, Singh said he was working to increase the posts of medical officers.