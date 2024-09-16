Commanders Conference: Navy's top echelon gathers to review performance

NEW DELHI: Indian Navy's top echelon is getting together as part of the Naval Commanders' Conference, scheduled from 17 to 20 September 2024. The commanders will review the ongoing projects and developments and discuss future operational issues among other things.

The Navy said, "the Conference will commence with the inaugural address by the Chief of the Naval Staff and he will review major Operational, Material, Logistic, HR Development, Training and Administrative activities pursued by the Indian Navy over last six months and deliberate upon key milestones to be crossed to safeguard maritime interests."

"Held against the backdrop of evolving geo-political and geo-strategic dynamics, regional challenges and complexity in maritime security situations in West Asia, the Conference plays a crucial role in shaping the future course of the Indian Navy," the Navy said.

The conference is the apex-level biannual event facilitating deliberations on significant strategic, operational and administrative issues between the Naval Commanders.

The commanders will also review ongoing naval projects to enhance indigenisation through 'Make in India' in consonance with the vision of complete 'Aatmanirbharta' by 2047.

"Towards Navy's commitment to protect India's maritime interests in the region, the Conference would witness comprehensive review of the Operational preparedness, inter alia discussions on the Navy's capability enhancement plan, promoting national vision of indigenisation, self-reliance and realising combat effectiveness of Naval forces."

During the conference, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address the Naval Commanders on matters pertaining to national security and national expectations.

The Chief of Defence Staff along with the Chiefs of Indian Army and Indian Air Force will engage with Naval Commanders to foster collaborations amongst the three Services across spectrum of conflict and convergence towards theaterisation.

The first edition of the Biannual Naval Commanders' Conference 2024 was conducted from 5 to 8 March 2024. The conference is an institutional forum that enables deliberations on important maritime security issues at the Military-Strategic level.

In the recent months there were multiple drone and missile attacks on merchant vessels towards the western part of the Indian Ocean Region.

"The Indian Navy has responded with strength and resolve against emerging threats of drones and missiles affecting safety of trade, demonstrating its capability as Preferred Security Responder in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR)," said the Navy.

The commanders' conference as a pivotal platform upholds Navy's commitment to safeguard India's maritime interests and Navy's status as a 'combat ready, credible, cohesive and future ready force'.