Cooperative agency introduce new biological solution to stressed Indian farmers

NEW DELHI: After the success of neem coated urea, India’s premier farmers’ cooperative agency Krishak Bharati Cooperative Limited (KRIBHCO) has introduced a new bio-solution to revolutionise the Indian agriculture field.

Indian agriculture which consists of 88% of small and marginal farmers face challenges like reduced soil fertility and nutrition that, compounded with erratic weather patterns, affect productivity of crops.

Cooperative agency KRIBHCO claims to address the challenge and increase productivity by introducing a new innovative bio-stimulant named ‘KRIBHCO Rhizosuper’ to farmers. It will enhance microbial activity in soil to trigger robust plant growth and improve soil quality.

“This technology enhances the plant’s natural processes, and facilitates communication between plants and soil microbes, which are crucial for nutrient uptake and overall plant health,” said M R Sharma, managing Director, KRIBHCO.

The bio-stimulants Mycorrhizal Biofertilizer product branded as ‘KRIBHCO Rhizosuper’, powered with Novonesis’ technology will enhance the use of applied phosphatic fertilizer, other nutrients, and water.

Mycorrhizal (a fungus) in agricultural ecosystems are the key mediators between hosts and soil conditions. Its colonization shows a symbiotic relationship between a plant and roots benefitting both.

“The new technology LCO Promoter Technology will support faster mycorrhizal colonization and enhance beneficial microbial activity in the rhizosphere, thereby triggering robust plant growth and improved soil quality,” said Sharma during signing of MoU with Novonesis, a world leader in biological solutions.

LCO is a signaling molecule, enhances the plant’s natural processes, and facilitates communication between plants and soil microbes, which are crucial for nutrient uptake and overall plant health.

Earlier, KRIBHCO was the pioneer in innovating neem-coated urea (NCU) and one of the earliest producers to help farmers in enhancing crops productivity. Currently, it is producing 2.2 million tonne NCU.