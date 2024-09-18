Lumpy Skin Disease vaccine will be launched soon, says govt

NEW DELHI: The Central Government said that it will release vaccination for Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) on September 18. It is a viral disease that affects cattle and buffalo, and caused significant economic losses to small farmers.

In the past two years, around 2 lakhs cattle died and millions of cattle lost their milk producing capacity due to LSD across the country.

“The LSD vaccination is at commercial stage and will be released soon,” said Alka Upadhyay, Secretary, the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairy.

“We found that the Goat pox vaccine is equally effective and helped in controlling LSD. Currently, the number of infected cattle across the country is less than 200,” said Upadhyay.

The government said last year around 8 crore cattle got vaccinated and this year so far 4 crore vaccinated against LSD and foot and mouth disease.

There have been two major outbreaks of LSD in India, the first in 2019 and the second in 2022. It is spread by blood-feeding insects like flies and mosquitoes, and through direct contact between cattle, contaminated food, and water.